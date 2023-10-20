The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the conservation of 10.81 acres of land in Middletown, Rhode Island known as the “Lazy Lawn” property. Located between Indian Avenue and Third Beach Road, the parcel is contiguous to other conservation land, adding to the important habitat corridor within Middletown’s Paradise Valley. Aquidneck Land Trust says that it has now protected 98 properties totaling 2,812.66 acres.

According to ALT, the Lazy Lawn property is scenic land that includes a mix of meadow, scrub-shrub, and wetland habitats. It has prime soils for farming, a long history of agriculture, and provides views of the Sakonnet River. Its location across Third Beach Road from the Norman Bird Sanctuary and contiguous to other conserved land creates a vital corridor for wildlife. ALT purchased a conservation easement from a large family that has owned the property since 1843 and are the descendants of Luisa Gindrat and Samuel Greene Arnold. The land covers a portion of a larger parcel. The property will remain private but the conservation easement protects it from development to serve as a habitat, agricultural, and coastal watershed protection resource.

Lazy Lawn. Credit: Aquidneck Land Trust

“We are deeply gratified to protect this land that has been in our family for so long.” said the descendants in a joint statement. “With memories made here over many generations, it only felt right for us to preserve it in its traditional state from any potential future development and ensure that it will always continue to be open space and natural habitat.

We are honored to join our neighbors in conserving these fields with the ALT and encourage others to join in preserving this natural corridor.”

“We are thrilled to add more preserved land to Middletown’s beautiful Paradise Valley,” said Terry Sullivan, Executive Director of the Aquidneck Land Trust. “Our efforts to conserve the Island’s lands and waters is more urgent now than ever before. By saving our last remaining open spaces we are able to protect our drinking water and the health of our coastal bays and estuaries; maintain our beautiful vistas; secure farmland for future generations; and ensure our island is resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 98 properties covering more than 2,812 acres of land on Aquidneck Island, or over 11.5% of the island’s total acreage.