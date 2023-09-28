Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 25 through 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, Detective Spellman took into custody Sarah Romanelli, age 39, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for Disorderly – Fighting, Simple Assault or Battery (x3).

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, Officer Boghigian took into custody Aaron Lapointe, age 40, of Providence, Rhode Island, for Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault or Battery (x2).

At 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, Officer Clarizio took into custody Bridget Boiani, age 40, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Driving With Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th + Offense.

DISPATCH LOG

Monday, September 25 to Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 to Thursday, September 28