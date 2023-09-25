Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 22 through 7 am on Monday, September 25.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8:20 am on Friday, September 22, Detective Cooper took into custody Ian Collins, age 42, of Dacula, Georgia, for Larceny < 1,500, Conspiracy – Felony Greater Than 5 To 10 Years, Breaking/Entering Business Place/Public Building/Ship – Felonious Intent, and Attempted Brewking And Enterting.

At 6:43 pm on Friday, September 22, Officer Sullivan arrested Sheila Graves, age 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test and DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

At 1:09 am on Saturday, September 23, Officer Cole summoned/cited Patrick McGovern, age 21, of Bristol, Rhode Island, for Urinate, Expectorate, or Defecate In Public.

At 2:20 am on Sunday, September 24, Officer Fanella arrested Parish Perry, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test, DUI/DRUGS/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown, and Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (expect marijuana) <10 grams.

DISPATCH LOG