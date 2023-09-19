Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 18 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 19.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8:09 am on Monday, September 18, Officer Michaud took into custody Ryan Nieves, age 21, of Warren, Rhode Island, for one charge of Warrant A & A Other PD, three charges of Receiving Stolen Goods – Misdemeanor, and one charge of Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards.

DISPATCH LOG