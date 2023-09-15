Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 14 through 7 am on Friday, September 15.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 2:45 pm on Thursday, September 14, Officer Sullivan Summoned/Cited John Schettino, age 45, of Cranston, Rhode Island, for Urinate, Expectorate, or Defecate In Public.

At 8:38 pm on Thursday, September 14, Officer Arel took into custody Warren Dennis, age 60, whose address was withheld, for Domestic- Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence – Simple Assault And/Or Battery – 3rd+ Offense.

DISPATCH LOG