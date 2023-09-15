Are you in the market for your dream home? Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to explore a diverse selection of stunning properties in some of Rhode Island’s most picturesque communities.

Here is your Open House roster for September 16th and 17th, 2023 – get out there and tour these beautiful homes to discover the perfect one for you.

Open House Dates and Times

September 16th, 2023

Jamestown

2 Clarkes Village Road

Single Family

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

Price: $1,750,000

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

9 Bow Street

Single Family

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

Price: $849,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Little Compton

34 Bernard Lane

Single-Family

3 Beds / 3 Baths

Price: $995,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Middletown

45 Wyatt Road

Single Family

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

Price: $749,900

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Wedgewood Drive

Single-Family

4 Beds / 3 Baths

Price: $680,000

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

300 Vaucluse Avenue

Single-Family

3 Beds / 2.1 Baths

Price: $2,800,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

10 Thelma Lane

Single-Family Condominium

2 Beds / 2.1 Baths

Price: $659,900

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Newport

6 North Drive

Single-Family

4 Beds / 4.1 Baths

Price: $799,900

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

211 Morrison Avenue

Single-Family

2 Beds / 2.1 Baths

Price: $2,250,000

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

23 J H Dwyer Drive

Single-Family

3 Beds / 1.1 Baths

Price: $665,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

151 Allston Avenue

Single-Family

4 Beds / 3 Baths

Price: $665,000

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

September 17th, 2023

Jamestown

12. 23 J H Dwyer Drive

Single Family

4 Beds / 3.1 Baths

Price: $3,595,000

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Middletown

573 Spring Street

Single-Family

3 Beds / 2 Baths

Price: $699,000

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

118 Ruggles Avenue

Single-Family

3 Beds / 2 Baths

Price: $2,495,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Newport

162 Rhode Island Avenue

Single-Family

7 Beds / 5.1 Baths

Price: $2,495,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

24 Old Beach Road Road

Condominium

4 Beds / 3 Baths

Price: $699,000

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Portsmouth

104 Mill Street

Single-Family

11 Beds / 7 Baths

Price: $2,800,000

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Tiverton

297 Turnpike Avenue

Single-Family

2 Beds / 1 Bath

Price: $359,000

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Don’t miss your chance to explore these incredible homes. We look forward to seeing you there!