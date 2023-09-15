83 Division Street Newport, RI 02840. Credit: RI Statewide MLS

Are you in the market for your dream home? Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to explore a diverse selection of stunning properties in some of Rhode Island’s most picturesque communities. 

Here is your Open House roster for September 16th and 17th, 2023 – get out there and tour these beautiful homes to discover the perfect one for you.

Open House Dates and Times

September 16th, 2023

Jamestown

2 Clarkes Village Road

  • Single Family
  • 3 Beds / 3.5 Baths
  • Price: $1,750,000
  • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

9 Bow Street

  • Single Family
  • 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
  • Price: $849,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Little Compton

34 Bernard Lane

  • Single-Family
  • 3 Beds / 3 Baths
  • Price: $995,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Middletown

45 Wyatt Road

  • Single Family
  • 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
  • Price: $749,900
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Wedgewood Drive

  • Single-Family
  • 4 Beds / 3 Baths
  • Price: $680,000
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

300 Vaucluse Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 3 Beds / 2.1 Baths
  • Price: $2,800,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

10 Thelma Lane

  • Single-Family Condominium
  • 2 Beds / 2.1 Baths
  • Price: $659,900
  • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Newport

6 North Drive

  • Single-Family
  • 4 Beds / 4.1 Baths
  • Price: $799,900
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

211 Morrison Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 2 Beds / 2.1 Baths
  • Price: $2,250,000
  • Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

23 J H Dwyer Drive

  • Single-Family
  • 3 Beds / 1.1 Baths
  • Price: $665,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

151 Allston Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 4 Beds / 3 Baths
  • Price: $665,000
  • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

September 17th, 2023

Jamestown

23 J H Dwyer Drive

  • Single Family
  • 4 Beds / 3.1 Baths
  • Price: $3,595,000
  • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Middletown

573 Spring Street

  • Single-Family
  • 3 Beds / 2 Baths
  • Price: $699,000
  • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

118 Ruggles Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 3 Beds / 2 Baths
  • Price: $2,495,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Newport

162 Rhode Island Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 7 Beds / 5.1 Baths
  • Price: $2,495,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

24 Old Beach Road Road

  • Condominium
  • 4 Beds / 3 Baths
  • Price: $699,000
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Portsmouth

104 Mill Street

  • Single-Family
  • 11 Beds / 7 Baths
  • Price: $2,800,000
  • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Tiverton

297 Turnpike Avenue

  • Single-Family
  • 2 Beds / 1 Bath
  • Price: $359,000
  • Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Don’t miss your chance to explore these incredible homes. We look forward to seeing you there!

