Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, August 30 through 7 am on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrest Log
At 7:25 am on Wednesday, August 30, Detective Johansen took Freddie Brooks, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, into custody for sexual assault – 1st degree.
Dispatch Log
Read More From What'sUpNewp
‘Six Picks’ best acts to see at the 2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival
25th annual festival runs Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4
Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, August 31
Jaws Summer Party, newportFILM at Miantanomi Memorial Park, Newport Live at Norman Bird Sanctuary, and more. Plus – A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.