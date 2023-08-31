Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, August 30 through 7 am on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 7:25 am on Wednesday, August 30, Detective Johansen took Freddie Brooks, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, into custody for sexual assault – 1st degree.

Dispatch Log