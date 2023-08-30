Here’s a look at the arrests made by Newport Police officers and the dispatch log for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, through 7 am on Wednesday, August 30.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 12:04 pm on Tuesday, August 29, Officer White arrested Dove Schiavone, age 27, whose address is listed as homeless, for resisting legal or illegal arrest, disorderly conduct, and simple assault or battery.

At 4:40 pm on Tuesday, August 29, Officer Arel arrested Steven Cox, age 64, whose address is listed as homeless, for indecent exposure – disorderly conduct – 2nd+ offense.

Dispatch Log