Here’s a look at the arrests made by Newport Police officers and the dispatch log for Monday, August 28, 2023, through 7 am on Tuesday, August 29

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 8:06 am on Monday, August 28, Officer Sherman summoned/cited Steven Cox, age 64, whose address is listed as homeless, for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

At 8:45 am on Monday, August 28, Officer Sherman arrested Samuel Whitmire, age 47, whose address is listed as homeless, for disorderly conduct.

Dispatch Log