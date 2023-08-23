The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Tuesday, August 21, through 7 am Wednesday, August 23.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

Tuesday, August 22

At 1 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Ylan Abeger, age 23, of Jensen Beach, Florida, for conspiracy and larceny > 5,000 and < 10,000.

At 1 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Daniel Marshall, age 23, of Palm City, Florida, for conspiracy and larceny > 5,000 and < 10,000.

At 10:15 pm, Officer Drane arrested Stanley Blidgen, age 27, of Newport, for bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court.

Wednesday, August 23

The activity log for Wednesday, August 23, is through 7 am.

No arrests.

Dispatch Log