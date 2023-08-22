The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Monday, August 21, through 7 am Tuesday, August 22.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Monday, August 21

Arrest Log

At 10 pm, Detective Cooper arrested Monique Calhoun, age 40, of Newport, for possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V (Except marijuana) <10 grams.

Tuesday, August 22

The activity log for Tuesday, August 22, is through 7 am.

Arrest Log

At 1 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Ylan Abeger, age 23, of Jensen Beach, Florida, for conspiracy and larceny > 5,000 and < 10,000.

At 1 am, Officer San Antonio arrested Daniel Marshall, age 23, of Palm City, Florida, for conspiracy and larceny > 5,000 and < 10,000.

Dispatch Log