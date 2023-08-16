New England’s favorite fall event is back at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

This year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, presented by Citizens, takes you around the world. Thousands of artistically carved pumpkins will magically transport you to Europe, Africa, Asia, and even down Route 66. From the Pyramids of Giza to the Tower of Pisa, the Spectacular will satisfy everyone’s case of wanderlust… No passports are required.

Cleopatra. Courtesy of the Roger Williams Park Zoo

All tickets are timed, only available online, and must be purchased in advance.

Prime Nights (Friday, Saturday, Sunday): Available for purchase ONLINE ONLY, and timed ticket entry requires pre-registration.

Adult $21; Child $18 (ages 2-12); toddlers one and under are always free.

Value Nights (Monday through Thursday): Available for purchase ONLINE ONLY, and timed ticket entry requires pre-registration.

Adult $18, Child $15 (ages 2-12); toddlers one and under are always free.

Roger Williams Park Zoo members save $2 off adult and $1 off child tickets nightly. Members must purchase their tickets online.

Family Fun Nights: 6:00 – 8:00 pm Included with the price of admission*

Enjoy a meet & greet with special costumed characters before hopping on the pumpkin trail.

Dragons and Princesses

Tuesdays: October 10th and 11th, 6-8 pm.



* Guests must be in line by 7:45 pm.

Taj Mahal. Courtesy of the Roger Williams Park Zoo

Sensory-Friendly Nights

Join us for a special sensory-friendly Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular an hour before the trail opens to the public: designed for those with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences and their families from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Monday, October 23, and Tuesday, October 24th. The 5000 pumpkins will light up the Zoo’s Wetlands Trail for maximum enjoyment, but there will be no music or special effects.

Tickets are available only in person at the Zoo’s admissions booth. Check rwpzoo.org/jols for ticket information.

WEATHER POLICY – Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. In the case of light to moderate rain, the show will be open. There will be no refunds or rescheduling. Please call in advance, check the website or visit Facebook for updates and weather policy.

Proceeds from the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular support the Zoo’s ongoing animal care, education programs, and conservation initiatives. Thank you for helping us save wildlife and wild places!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.rwpzoo.org/jols