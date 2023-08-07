Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.

Newport

12 Lasalle Place sold for $650,000. This 1,080 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $695,000.

17 Bradford Avenue sold for $780,000. This 1,880 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $825,000.

6 Potter Street sold for $570,000. This 1,366 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $599,000.

12 Gidley Street sold for $750,000. This 1,051 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $750,000.

5 Champlin Street sold for $1,700,000. This 3,696 multi-family home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,000,000.

421 Bellevue Avenue #2B sold for $840,000. This 1,494 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

Middletown

140 Peckham Lane sold for $549,500. This 1,981 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $549,500.

57 Renfrew Avenue sold for $755,000. This 1,065 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

Portsmouth

96 Jo Anne Avenue sold for $460,000. This 1,502 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

56 Child Street sold for $412,000. This 1,564 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $419,000.

300 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $800,000. This 1,344 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $814,900.

4 Flint Corn Road sold for $540,000. This 1,008 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $520,000.

97 King Charles Drive sold for $1,675,000. This 4,404 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,795,000.

Jamestown

8 Neptune Street sold for $610,000. This 1,702 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $679,000.

121 Conanicus Avenue sold for $1,657,500. This 2,230 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,795,000.

14 Dewey Lane sold for $4,050,000. This 2,749 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $4,250,000.

Tiverton

62 Jefferson Street sold for $374,900. This 1,962 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $369,900.

917 Stafford Road sold for $459,000. This 2,248 sq. ft multi-family home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $449,000.

(Address Not Available) sold for $1,450,000. This 4,790 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,450,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

