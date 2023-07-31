Newport is among the 31 municipalities that have signed Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact, committing to increase out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in their communities.

What does that mean (and look like) for the City of Newport, students, and families? Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will tell answer those questions and tell us more about the initiative when they join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, August 1 at 9 am.

What questions do you have about the Governor’s Learn365RI initiative? Please leave your comments below.

Watch the conversation live at 9 am on Tuesday, August 1, or catch it anytime afterward.