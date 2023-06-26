Save The Bay’s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Topher Hamblett to the position of interim executive director following the departure of 15-year executive director Jonathan Stone. Hamblett is Save The Bay’s director of advocacy and has been employed by the organization for 30 years.

“Topher’s tenure has given him a comprehensive understanding of all areas of the organization,” said Search Committee Co-Chair and Board Member Robin Boss. “This experience, paired with his extensive understanding of Save The Bay’s advocacy work, perfectly equip him to take on the interim executive director role.”

“The identification of Save The Bay’s next executive director is a serious responsibility,” added George Shuster, Search Committee Co-Chair, and Board Member. “All members of the Board and Committee are grateful to Topher for taking the helm as we continue the search for the next leader to guide the organization toward its vision of a fully fishable, swimmable, healthy Narragansett Bay, accessible to all.”

“I have always been honored to be a part of Save The Bay and its work to protect and improve Narragansett Bay,” said Hamblett.

“I’m thrilled to support the organization in the capacity of interim executive director during this time of transition.”

Hamblett’s appointment will begin on July 1, 2023, and continue until a permanent executive director is named.

Save The Bay’s executive director job posting is still open and can be viewed on the organization’s website at savebay.org/job-opening- executive-director .