Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain today provided the following weekly community update for Newport Schools parents, families, and staff.
More From What'sUpNewp
World’s top Court Tennis professionals to compete for Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner Camden Riviere.Keep reading
6 injured after car crashes through front of Subway sandwich shop in Rhode Island
Six people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday.Keep reading
Senator Reed announces $178,000 in Federal Aid for Rhode Island Air Quality Monitoring
As Rhode Island’s air quality continues to be impacted by significant wildfires in Canada, the Ocean State is getting another $178,046 in federal funding this week to help detect bad air quality from events like wildfires and industrial pollution and keep the public informed.Keep reading
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on June 14
Here’s what’s Newport City Council will be discussing during their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14.Keep reading
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County to host ‘Raise Up The Arts’ reception on June 21
During the reception four awards and scholarships will be presented to Newport County residents.Keep reading
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.