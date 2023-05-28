Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this story straight to your inbox every day! It’s wicked good, we promise!

🏀 White scored on a putback as time expired and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoffs history, holding off the Miami Heat 104-103 on Saturday night to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. Read More

⚾ The Boston Red Sox pulled out a win on Saturday thanks to a little unorthodox baseball strategy. Read More

👉 Those new and ghostly 3D scans of the Titanic, showing in remarkable detail the “unsinkable” liner more than two miles under the sea, reflect an ageless tragedy with strong links to Rhode Island both past and present. Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here.

🥇 Charlie Enright and the 11th Hour Racing Team continue to lead The Ocean Race Fleet on Leg 5 to Aarhus. 11th Hour Racing has approximately 263.3 nm to finish and a 25.3 nm lead on 2nd place Holcim – PRB. Tracker

🪁 Let your creativity soar today from 12 – 3 pm at the Jamestown Arts Center’s Kite Making Drop-in Workshop. This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided. Read More

🤣 Fit some laughs into your long holiday weekend, the 2023 Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival continues today with three shows at The JPT. Details

What’s Up Today – 5.28.23

Next Cruise Ship Scheduled: Seven Seas Navigator on Tuesday, May 30

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 11 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: ENE wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours & 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:38 am & 3:19 pm | Low tide at 8:56 am & 9:24 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.8 days, 54% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

@ The Deck: Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-Wun from 9 pm to close

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: Sean Rivers at 9:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Dr. G & The Believers from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Chelley Knight and The Dope at 6 pm, DJ Nook at the firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3:30 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

🆕 The Latest

The Boston Celtics were a tenth of a second away from elimination. The Miami Heat were a tenth of a second from the NBA Finals.

The Boston Red Sox pulled out a win on Saturday thanks to a little unorthodox baseball strategy.

Jozy Altidore scored the equalizer late in the second half to help the New England Revolution earn a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.

Baby eels, called elvers, are often worth more than $2,000 per pound because of how valuable they are to Asian aquaculture companies.

Those new and ghostly 3D scans of the Titanic, showing in remarkable detail the “unsinkable” liner more than two miles under the sea, reflect an ageless tragedy with strong links to Rhode Island both past and present.

The leading trio are setting a blistering pace into the final 48 hours of leg 5

March 10, 1937 – May 21, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Pitbull, Stegalia and the Wakefield Music Festival

Theater openings, Boots on the Ground and Gaspee Days kick off the unofficial start of summer

