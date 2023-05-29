Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 29, 2023 – Memorial Day. Today’s newsletter is 1,162 words – approximately a 6-minute read.

🎉 Skipper Charlie Enright’s smile was as bright as the early morning sun in Aarhus, Denmark on Monday morning as he led his 11th Hour Racing Team to a first place finish in leg 5 of The Ocean Race. Read More → 11th Hour Racing Team win Leg 5, grab overall lead in The Ocean Race

📷 The region’s biggest music festival took center stage (actually four stages) Memorial Day weekend when Boston Calling paid a visit to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there → Concert Review and Photos: Boston comes Calling at Memorial Day Weekend festival

🎶 Without a doubt, one place to start off the Memorial Day weekend was in the heart of South Kingstown. The unofficial opening of the summer season began Saturday at noon in Peacedale as the Sons of Liberty distillery celebrated its grand reopening in an expanded tasting room with food trucks, bands, and giveaways. WUN’s Thom Cahir was there → Wakefield Music Festival draws crowds to South Kingstown

🤣 The Rogue Island Comedy Show wraps up today with two shows at Top of Pelham. At 7 pm, it’s Doug Key and more. At 9 pm, it’s Ray Harrington and more. Click here for lineup and tickets.

🇺🇸 It’s the final day for the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park. The display will be open to the public from 8 am to 6 pm today.

👉 The Miantonomi Park Tower will allow visitors to take a climb to the top of Newport between 11 am – 1 pm today. Read More

Newport Pride is opening a Newport Pride Center on Spring Street in Newport. The group shared the following on Instagram.

Get ready to witness history in the making! The countdown to our GRAND OPENING has begun! We cordially invite you to be part of a groundbreaking moment as we unveil the new “Newport Pride Center,” the first of its kind in Rhode Island. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience on Friday, June 9, from 4-8 PM as we embark on a remarkable journey of inclusivity and empowerment.



From dynamic workshops and engaging panel discussions to vibrant cultural events and artistic showcases, the Newport Pride Center will be the epicenter of transformative experiences. Through these empowering initiatives, we aspire to uplift, educate, and empower individuals from all walks of life.



Our mission: We support and work with the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Newport, RI area to advocate for equality and more inclusive policies and safe, welcoming spaces; provide resources and education to expand community understanding and support for diverse LGBTQ+ identities and history; and produce events for people to connect, learn and celebrate.



The space is located at 42 Spring St (formerly @thehuddleri), and we are beyond grateful to Huddle owner Sara Emhof because the incubation of this idea was brought to life as we ran programs out of the Huddle space in 2022.

What’s Up Today – 5.29.23

Next Cruise Ship Scheduled: Seven Seas Navigator on Tuesday, May 30

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 29, 08:00 AM EDT until May 29, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: NE wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 5 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: ENE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:26 am & 4:09 pm | Low tide at 9:41 am & 10:24 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.7 days, 63% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

7 pm: Doug Key and more at Top of Pelham

9 pm: Ray Harrington and more at Top of Pelham

🎶 Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: The HonkyTonk Knights at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Team Holcim-PRB hold on for second place, with Team Malizia finishing a close third

Sons of Liberty grand opening and music festival kick off the summer season

Emerging artists and music legends belt it out for 40,000+ at annual concert along the Charles River

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored all of their runs in the first two innings.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

