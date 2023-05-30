Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 915 words – approximately a 5-minute read.

🚲 The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on this day in 1880 in Newport, it soon became the leading national membership organization for cyclists in the United States. Read More

👎 Jayson Tatum rolled his left ankle on a layup attempt on Boston’s opening possession of the game, and he and the Celtics never were the same afterward, stumbling to a 103-84 loss on Monday night. Read More

🚨 Four boys were injured, three seriously, when one climbed on the roof of The Bells at Brenton Point State Park yesterday. Read More

🚢 Cruise Ship Schedule: Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew.

🆕 Two of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s oldest houses – one sporting a new exterior paint job that is more historically accurate, the other offering a new interpretation of its long history – will open daily for tours starting today. Details

🚧 We’re working on a story on the impact of road construction on local businesses. Particularly around the Aquidneck Avenue and Pell Bridge Ramps project. Have a story or thought to share on these projects either as a resident, commuter, or business owner? Comment below or email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

☀️ Weather

Today: Areas of smoke between 2pm and 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Areas of smoke between 10am and 1pm, then Areas of smoke between 2pm and 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:20 am & 5 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.6 days, 73% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

The JPT: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm

Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Armed with a raucous crowd and seemingly all the momentum after digging their way out of a 3-0 Eastern Conference finals hole, the Celtics entered their Game 7 matchup with the Heat eyeing a chance to make NBA history.

Structural collapse injures four juveniles at The Bells

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Team Holcim-PRB hold on for second place, with Team Malizia finishing a close third

🗞️ Further Reading

4 injured after crumbling stone structure in Newport park collapses (WPRI)

Four boys injured in roof collapse at Brenton Point State Park (WJAR)

DEM’s Underfunded, Understaffed Dam Safety Program Does Little to Prevent Disaster (ecoRI News)

Portsmouth honors war dead at Memorial Day ceremony (East Bay Times)

Have a terrific Tuesday!

~ Ryan

