The first finisher of Leg 5 of The Ocean Race is expected in Newport on Wednesday, May 10, between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm, according to Sail Newport, organizers of The Ocean Race Newport Stopover.

The finish line for the leg that originated in Itajaí, Brazil on April 23, extends from the seawall at the north end of Fort Adams State Park to a buoy in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay. The North Lawn of Fort Adams will offer prime viewing opportunities, and everyone is encouraged to visit Fort Adams to watch the finish.

Newport is hosting the only North American stopover for the third consecutive edition of the global circumnavigation race.

