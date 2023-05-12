The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority

May 14 – 20, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 5/15- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 5/16 to 5/19- 3 am to 11am

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 5/16 to 5/19- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 5/15- 3:30 am to 5:30 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

May 13 – 19, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

New Traffic Pattern Beginning Friday Night May 12th

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 38A (old Exit 23), traffic shifted to new bridge accessing 146 North, Fri. beginning at 9 p.m. Lanes will be narrowed and one of the two lanes will be closed through the weekend. Motorists should expect some delays. Please plan accordingly.



Project-wide

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, right lane closed for wall demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37 to Exit 39, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Pawtucket to Hopkinton: I-95, from MA line in Pawtucket to CT line in Hopkinton, various lane closures for signage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Memorial Blvd to Dean St., road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: Rte. 6 West closes at 11 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St., from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Follow sign detour.



Providence: Promenade St., from Park St. to Holden St., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Charles St. North, from Randall St to Corliss St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed (right exit/on-ramp closed) for bridge work, Tues.- Fri. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd) alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. -4 a.m.



Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from the MA line to Exit 10, right lane closed in a moving operation for construction, Mon.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.



Johnston: I-295, from Exit 10 (Rte. 5) to I-95 Interchange, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Lonsdale Ave. to Walcott St. overpass, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for paving, Sun.-Mon., and Wed.-Thurs. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: On the ramp from I-95 South to I-195 East, various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 34 to Exit 39C, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, at the West Elmwood RR over Amtrak, right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Providence: I-195, from Public St. Bridge to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-195, from South Main St. to Clifford St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Providence: On the ramp from I-195 West to Point St., ramp narrowing for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from Exit 7 to Conn. line, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling/paving, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note, on/off ramp closed for Exit 1 and 4 off I-95 South. Follow signed detours.



Smithfield: I-295, From Rte. 7 North (over pass) to 146 South, various lane closures for barrier removal, Thurs. night, 10 a.m.-5 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: on the ramp to I-95 North, to I-195 East, ramp narrowing for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Warwick: I-295 North, just after Rte. 113 (East Ave.), left lane closed for survey work, Mon. (May 15), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Warwick: I-295 North, just after Rte. 113 (East Ave.), left lane closed for survey work, Thurs., and Fri. (May 18 and 19), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, just before Rte. 113 (East Ave.), left shoulder closed for survey work, Mon. (May 15), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, just before Rte. 113 (East Ave.), left shoulder closed for survey work, Mon.-Thurs. (May 15-18), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-295, at the Providence St. Bride., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. 9 a.m.-3 a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 122 and Rte. 7 interchanges over Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from I-295 North to Exit 8B, right Exit closed for bride demolition, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South and its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun. night, 9 a.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North will be detoured to its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.- Mon. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge carrying Rte. 146 over Rte. 146A, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 South to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 North and South to Woodland Rd., alternating lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Weekend Temporary Ramp Closure

Rte. 6 East, Broadway off-ramp closed for construction, Fri. night, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Sun.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from the 6/10 North merge to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just before the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the approach to the Union Ave. off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Follow signed detour

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 99 South, over Sayles Hill Rd., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte.146, from Exit 6 to Exit 7, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., night, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: a lane split is now in place on both directions of Rte. 146 at these two bridges.

Weekday

East Greenwich: on the ramp from Rte. 403 West to Rte. 4, right lane closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Sherman Ave. to George Washington Hwy., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway, from Massasoit Ave. in East Providence to South Angel St. in Providence, alternating one way traffic for bridge work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage and electrical work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114, from Hunts Mill Rd. to Pleasant St., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour. (Until June 16)

Providence: Westminster St., from Knight St. to Lafayette St., Shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation driveways/walk blocked, St. parking restricted for construction, Mon., 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. (until June 12th)

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

Barrington: Massasoit Ave., at the Central Bridge over the Barrington River, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 114, from Hunts Mill Rd. to Pleasant St., narrowed lanes/alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Portsmouth: Rte. 114, from Patriots Park to Freeborn St., partial lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.



Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations or electrical work weekdays through the project area.

Newport: Lane shift for Admiral Kalbfus Road from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Road beginning on Thursday night, May 18. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be accessing in and out of the work zone.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Portsmouth: Rte. 114, from Patriots Park to Freeborn St., partial right lane closure for a bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Rte. 114 (Sprague St.), from East Main Rd. to Turnpike Ave., and Rte. 114 (West Main Rd.), from Turnpike Ave. to Green Lane, partial right lane closures and alternating one-way traffic with driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for drainage work, weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 18.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sat. 12 a.m. (until May 2024).

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Weekend

Smithfield: On the Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) ramp to I-295 South, ramp narrowing for bridge work, Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Overnight

Johnston: Rte. 128 South, from Ruth St to Killingly St on-ramp, right lane closed for paving, Thurs. night, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South, alternating lane closures for utility work, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detoured for curbing and sidewalk/drainage work, driveways/walkways blocked with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte.122, from Angell Rd. to Cumberland Hill Rd., right lane closed in a moving operation for sweeping, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Foster: Rte. 102, from #82 Plainfield Pke. to Briggs Rd., alternating one-way traffic for paving, Mon., and Tues., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South, partial right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Jenckes Rd., from Wilbur Rd. to Breakneck Hill Rd., alternating lane closures in a moving operation for construction. Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

North Kingstown: Davisville Rd., from Rte. 403 East (Exit 3) to Gate Rd. traffic circle, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 403, from Exit 2 to Commerce Park Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 403 East, from on ramp to Rte. 4 South to Commerce Park Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 403 West, from Commerce Park Rd. to off ramp to Rte. 4 North, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Camp Ave. to Brown St., alternating lane closures/ one-way traffic in a moving operation for survey work, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for micro milling, paving, ramps, and line striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., various lanes closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Greenwich Ave. to King St., various lane closures for milling/paving and striping, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Coventry: Rte. 33, before and after Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and drainage work Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and curb/sidewalk work Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Continuing

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.