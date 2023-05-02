More than 422 Newport residents took advantage of the City’s Spring Recycling Day on Saturday, April 22nd, according to the City of Newport.

The event, which was held in concert with the 54th anniversary of Earth Day, provided residents with the chance to recycle hard to dispose of items, including E-Waste, textiles, rigid plastic, metal, cardboard and cooking oil.

There was also the opportunity for shredding sensitive documents and to dispose of bulky waste items.

In all, the City of Newport says in a press release that over 13.25 TONS of materials were diverted from the landfill, including:

E-Waste: 13,231 pounds (6.62 tons)

Textiles: 1,400 pounds (0.7 ton)

Rigid Plastic: 1,980 pounds (0.99 ton)

Metal: 4,060 pounds ( 2.03 tons)

( Cardboard: 800 pounds (0.4 ton)

Cooking Oil: 30 gallons

Shredding: 5,020 pounds (2.51 tons)

Bulky Waste: 2.39 tons

Later in the year, residents are advised to look for information on a Fall Recycling Event to be held on Saturday, November 4th.

For questions about the proper disposal/recycling of items not accepted in the City-issued carts, please visit the RIRRC A-Z List: http://atoz.rirrc.org/.