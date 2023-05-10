To support their mission-driven work to help local children lead healthier lives, twenty-four Newport County organizations are receiving a total of $127,500 in funding. The grants were awarded by Newport Hospital and its Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund, and will aid programs that promote physical activity, healthy choices, education, and, of course, fun.

Whether youth are interested in sailing, surfing or biking, sports, yoga, swim, and more, the Powered by Prince grants help to make possible a wide range of hands-on programming. The grants range from $2,000 to $9,000. Five of the grantee organizations are first-time funding recipients.

“These grants are an example of Newport Hospital’s deep commitment to serving our community and especially its youngest residents, who represent our future,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “We are proud to support these great organizations and honored to be the administrator of a fund that shares our vision of health and well-being and strives to provide opportunities for children who otherwise may not have them.”

The Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund at Newport Hospital was established in 2010 when Elizabeth Prince of Newport and her children – Guillaume de Ramel, Diana Oehrli, and Regis de Ramel – donated $3 million to the hospital to fund activities for underserved children in Newport County. Since inception, the fund has now provided more than $1.1 million in funding.

“We are so fortunate on Aquidneck Island to have so many diverse programs dedicated to the kids of our community and their needs,” said Guillaume de Ramel. “This is all about making a positive impact in the lives of others by harnessing the power of philanthropy.”

A complete list of organizations to receive a 2023 Powered by Prince grant is as follows:

Aquidneck Community Table

Bike Newport

Butler Basketball Club

FabNewport *

Gnome Surf

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Island Rugby

Looking Upwards

Lucy’s Hearth *

Medicine Horse *

MLK Jr. Community Center

Newport Boxfit

Newport County YMCA

Newport Gulls

Newport Little League

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Newport String Project

Newport Tree Conservancy

Pennfield School *

Rhode Island Social Skills Academy *

Sail Newport

Sail to Prevail

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Star Kids Scholarship Program

* denotes first-time grantee