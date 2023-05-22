First off, thank you for following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter (and if you don’t already, you know what to do).

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. He recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs to support his wife's career. He still considers Newport, Rhode Island home, and visits every month.

Contact Ryan at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.