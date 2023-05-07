Fear of an encroaching global recession and lower demand is causing a drop in gas prices, according to analysts. The price for a barrel of oil fell below $70 this week as those concerns have grown.

“We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of May 5.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.47

– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)

– 1-year change: -$0.77 (-18.1%)

– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.43

– 1-week change: -$0.07 (-1.5%)

– 1-year change: -$1.76 (-28.4%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.04

#2. Texas: $3.10

#3. Louisiana: $3.14