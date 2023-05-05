Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Point Judith Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: 1460 Ocean Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882-6200

#29. The Stephen Hopkins House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (116)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 15 Hopkins St Corner of Benefit & George Sts., Providence, RI 02903

#28. 1661 Farm and Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: not available

#27. North Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: Corn Neck Rd. North Light is located 1/2 MILE up the beach from the parking lot at Settlers’ Rock., New Shoreham, Block Island, RI 02807

#26. The Towers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Architectural Buildings

– Address: not available

#25. Westerly Library & Wilcox Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 44 Broad St, Westerly, RI 02891-1856

#24. Bannister’s Wharf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: Marinas

– Address: 1 Bannister’s Wharf, Newport, RI 02840

#23. Water Place Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Memorial Boulevard, Providence, RI 02903

#22. Wickford Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 7 W Main St, North Kingstown, RI 02852-5111

#21. Benefit Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#20. Providence Athenæum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings

– Address: 251 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2709

#19. Castle Hill Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: 800-870 Ocean Ave, Newport, RI 02840-6514

#18. Napatree Point Conservation Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: One Bay Street Watch Hill, Westerly, RI 02891-5752

#17. St. Mary’s Catholic Church

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 12 William St Enter on Memorial Blvd. at Spring St., Newport, RI 02840-3307

#16. Newport Visitors Information Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 21 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840-2906

#15. Rhode Island State House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Government Buildings

– Address: 82 Smith St, Providence, RI 02903-1105

#14. Southeast Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: Mohegan Trail, New Shoreham, Block Island, RI 02807-7816

#13. Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (181)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: 200 Woonsocket Hill Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896-7128

#12. Historic Federal Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 536 Atwells Ave Suite 1, Providence, RI 02909-1075

#11. Bowen’s Wharf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420)

– Type of activity: Piers & Boardwalks • Shopping Malls

– Address: 13 Bowens Wharf, Newport, RI 02840-3004

#10. Brenton Point State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Parks

– Address: Ocean Drive, Newport, RI 02840

#9. Brown University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450)

– Type of activity: Universities & Schools

– Address: 1 Prospect St, Providence, RI 02912-9127

#8. Bellevue Avenue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#7. Thames Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (805)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840

#6. Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: not available

#5. Beavertail Lighthouse and Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Lighthouses

– Address: Beavertail Rd, Jamestown, RI 02835-2800

#4. Colt State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (466)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 114 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809-2048

#3. Mohegan Bluffs

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (746)

– Type of activity: Beaches • Hiking Trails

– Address: Mohegan Trail, New Shoreham, Block Island, RI 02807-7816

#2. Ocean Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,982)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#1. Cliff Walk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,543)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

