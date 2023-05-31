Domino. Credit: Potter League for Animals

Meet your new best friend, Domino – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Domino is a 5-year-old male mixed breed.

“Domino is a gentle giant who’ll make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website about Domino. “This smart boy already knows a few commands and would love to continue working on his leash training with you. Domino would do especially well in a home with adults and teens, and as the only dog in the home- he may also have other large dogs friends outside the home with a similar exuberant playstyle”.

If you want to meet Domino, complete an adoption application at www.potterleague.org and stop by the shelter today!

