Meet your new best friend, Crash Bandicoot – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Crash Bandicoot is a 1-year-old male Husky.

“Crash might not look like a Bandicoot, but he’s ready for new adventures with you! He’ll make a great running buddy or hiking partner for an active adopter,” Potter League shares on their website. “This smart guy has already mastered a few commands and is eager to continue learning in his new home”.

If you are interested in learning more about Crash, fill out an application at www.potterleague.com, or stop by our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, Rhode Island to meet him today!