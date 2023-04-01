The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Tatum’s 39 lifts Celtics over short-handed Jazz 122-114
Jayson Tatum had 39 points and 11 assists and the Boston Celtics pushed past the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Friday night.
401Gives has helped more nonprofits than ever, as effort approaches halfway mark of goal
520 Rhode Island Nonprofits have raised a total of $1.8 Million since 6 a.m.
Technical director’s ‘passion’ to NUWC Division Newport’s mission highlighted during retirement ceremony
Jeffrey Prater, director of the Public Affairs Office, served as master of ceremonies during the 35-minute program that included a very special presentation — the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, the Navy’s second highest honor for a civilian employee.
DEM: Turkey permits go on sale on April 1
DEM reminds hunters that spring season turkey permits go on sale April 1
At Final Four, UConn in familiar territory as it faces Miami
All this buzz about how a wildly unpredictable March Madness led to a Final Four nobody could’ve possibly seen coming overlooked one small detail. UConn.
Vermont troopers accused of making racist comments resign
Two Vermont State Police troopers have resigned following an investigation into reports that they made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, the state Department of Public Safety announced Friday.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Luvy
“Luvy is a sweet, energetic young cat that loves to play! Her favorite activities are playing with her toys in her tunnel and watching outside the window”.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 1 – 8)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
Thousands of people rallied across the country Friday as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment.
Roundup: Here’s what happened this week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Rhode Island Governor Signs Bill Extending Outdoor Dining for Restaurants
Lack of big-name teams could take toll on Final Four ratings
After getting a dream Final Four field last year, CBS and Turner Sports have something very different this weekend with Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State and Connecticut making it to Houston.
Newport Gulls: Single-game and season tickets are now available
Buy your single-game or season tickets now!
Newport Rhode Races takes first step towards becoming a zero-waste event, partners with Epic Renewal
Running event’s community commitment continues as 2023 edition draws near
Newport Folk adds Jaime Wyatt to 2023 lineup
Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling.
In just 5-Hours, 401Gives tops $1 million raised for Rhode Island nonprofits
United Way of Rhode Island, which powers 401Gives, is hoping the effort raises $4.01 million.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Discover Your Dream Home: Newport County open houses this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (March 31 – April 2)
John Cafferty, The English Beat, Kofi Baker and more
Newport County Board of Realtors offering scholarships for college-bound students
Any college-bound student residing in Newport County can apply for the scholarship, regardless of where they plan to attend school.
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a lecture on fisheries and climate change
This talk will explore the ways in which climate change is changing and will change marine fisheries now and into the future, and the ways in which fishers and fisheries managers can adapt to these changes.
Amanda Blount to speak about the Biltmore at the Portsmouth Historical Society on April 13
Dive into the hotel’s fascinating beginnings as a public exercise in civic engagement; explore its scandalous early days during Prohibition; and meet the characters who made this iconic building Providence’s social, political, and criminal epicenter.
Federal Aviation Administration gives kids the opportunity to design airports
The FAA encourages U.S. and international students to participate in this virtual event. Last year, approximately 800 students took part.
The Gamm announces the departure of Managing Director Amy Gravell
Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons, effective this June.