The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

The Latest

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Luvy

“Luvy is a sweet, energetic young cat that loves to play! Her favorite activities are playing with her toys in her tunnel and watching outside the window”.

Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash

Thousands of people rallied across the country Friday as part of a Transgender Day of Visibility in support of the rights of transgender people and their resilience amid what many denounced as an increasingly hostile environment.

