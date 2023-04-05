The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning of areas of fog that are expected to reduce visibility through tonight. The statement covers a large area that includes cities in northern Bristol MA, western Plymouth MA, eastern Plymouth MA, southern Bristol MA, southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, northwest Providence RI, southeast Providence RI, western Kent RI, eastern Kent RI, Bristol RI, Washington RI, Newport RI, and Block Island RI.

According to the statement, the fog is expected to increase in areal coverage tonight as moisture levels rise. Visibilities reduced to between one half and two miles should be common across Rhode Island and southeastern portions of Massachusetts, with locally dense fog possible overnight. The statement warns motorists to be aware of rapidly changing reductions to visibility and to use low beam headlights and keep a safe travelling distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them.

The statement was issued at 718 PM EDT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Areas affected by the statement include Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham.

The National Weather Service issues special weather statements to alert the public of weather conditions that are unusual or potentially hazardous, but do not meet the criteria for a warning or advisory. The statement serves as a heads-up to the public to keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for any changes. In this case, motorists should take extra precautions while driving through the areas affected by the fog.

Radar valid at 730 pm EDT, Apr 5th 2023

MAZ017>024-RIZ001>008-060400-

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-

Nantucket MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-

Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-

Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River,

New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown,

Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

718 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

…AREAS OF FOG TO REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH TONIGHT…

As of 715 PM Wednesday…areas of fog have developed and the fog

is expected to increase in areal coverage tonight as moisture

levels rise. Visibilities reduced to between one half and two

miles should be common across Rhode Island and southeastern

portions of Massachusetts, with locally dense fog possible

overnight.

Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing reductions to

visibility. Use low beam headlights and keep a safe travelling

distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.