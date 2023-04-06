Today, Representative Seth Magaziner (D-RI) introduced a constitutional amendment to establish term limits for Members of Congress.

The Amendment would limit Representatives to five consecutive terms and Senators to two consecutive terms.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) is an original co-sponsor of the legislation.

“Congress should not be a career,” said Rep. Magaziner. “This Amendment would allow members of Congress to focus on policy making instead of perpetual campaigning, which would reduce the influence of special interests and lessen political gridlock which has limited progress for years. Americans of all political persuasions agree – Congressional term limits would strengthen our democracy.”

“Congress needs to look more like America. We need more representatives who work for a living instead of those who have made a living off politics,” said Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez. “This bill will create a more representative democracy and end the gridlock caused by career politicians.”

Magaziner’s legislation would require a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate, and ratification by three-fourths of States before taking effect.