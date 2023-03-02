We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room.
We’ll be introducing our readers to some individuals they may not know, and others they do. What they all have in common is that their lives, their stories, inspire us – not only women but all of us. They are focused, tenacious, smart, and courageous.
Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Providence, Collett-Vare was “a pioneer in American women’s golf before the professional era and a charter member of the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame,” according to her obituary in the New York Times on Feb. 3, 1989. She was 85.
Gene Sarazen called her “the greatest woman golfer of all time,” and in Phyllis Hollander’s 1977 book, Hollander listed her among the One Hundred Greatest Women in Sports.
Her parents were characterized as “athletic-minded,” and a young Glenna Collett was involved in swimming and diving before turning to golf when she was 14, after accompanying her father to his golf club, Metacomet in East Providence. She entered her first U.S. Women’s Amateur two years later, winning her opening match.
Collett-Vare still holds the record for most wins in the U.S. Women’s Amateur with six, accomplished between 1922 and 1935, including three in a row from 1928-1930.
According to numerous accounts, it could have been one more had it not been for her opponent’s incredible luck and Glenna’s bad luck.
It was the semi-final of the 1924 Women’s Amateur. Her opponent was Mary Browne, a tennis champion who had turned to golf. Glenna was one up on the 18th, surely anticipating victory. Browne’s fairway wood headed toward the trees, only to hit a tree and land on the green. She sank the putt forcing a playoff – a 19th hole. Here again, luck was on Browne’s side. With Glenna’s ball much closer to the hole, Browne’s putt hit Glenna’s ball and ended up in the hole for this improbable victory. In those days, golfers did not mark their balls on the green. It turned out to be Glenna’s only loss of the year, winning 59 of 60 matches.
During her career, she won 49 championships, the last of which, according to accounts, the 1959 Rhode Island Women’s Golf Association tournament, when she was 56.
Besides her U.S. Women’s Amateur wins, Collett-Vare counts among her victories six North and South Women’s Amateurs, six Women’s Eastern Amateurs, the French Women’s Amateur, and twice was runner-up in the British Ladies Amateur.
She helped found the Curtis Cup Matches between teams from America and England, playing on six Curtis Cup teams, including two in which she also captained. She was a non-playing captain in four other Curtis Cup Matches.
Her strength was off the tee, and several accounts said at the age of 18 she hit a drive that measured 307 yards.
Collett-Vare was the author of two books: Golf for Young Players (1926) and Ladies in the Rough (1928).
Besides her induction in the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame, she received the Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association, an award given in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship. The Ladies Professional Golf Association, of which she was never a member, began awarding the Vare Trophy in 1953 to the golfer with the lowest average strokes per round in professional tour events.
She played under the name Collett before her marriage in 1931 to Edwin H. Vare, after which she went by the name Glenna Collett-Vare. She and Edwin had two children.
This story was originally published on March 5, 2021.
Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and Rhode Island held off Loyola Chicago 79-77 on Wednesday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and Rhode Island held off Loyola Chicago 79-77 on Wednesday night. Leggett added seven rebounds for the Rams (9-20, 5-12 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jalen Carey finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Sebastian Thomas scored 11. Sheldon Edwards finished with…
Jayson Tatum is two days shy of his 25th birthday and has already accomplished more than many of his peers will in their entire careers.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum is two days shy of his 25th birthday and has already accomplished more than many of his peers will in their entire careers. Yet he isn’t where he wants to be. Not yet. Having more nights like Wednesday was a nice preamble to blowing out his birthday candles. Tatum scored…
Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89 on Wednesday night and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With 10 seconds left and the last Providence rally turned back, Xavier star Souley Boum made one of his few mistakes of the night. Dribbling out the clock along the sideline, Boum slapped hands with coach Sean Miller. That’s a no-no. “I was just showing passion for the game,” Boum said…
Special Event Licenses for The Ocean Race and a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey; Mobile Food Truck Licenses; Ordinances; and more.
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 8, 2023 The following…
Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country’s women banded together to end a civil war.
The feminist movement of the 1960s and 1970s reminded the world that women have always played important historical roles, despite often being overlooked. But even in the 21st century, many popular history books are written by and about men—usually covering war heroes, generals, and the country’s founding fathers. Studies of U.S. history and social studies…
DEM administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) with annual funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the availability of $270,000 in grants for farms and food-related organizations aimed at ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of nutritious fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, nuts, honey, and other “specialty crops” that are vital to Rhode Islanders’ health and…
Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council are inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland. Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the…
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply.
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply. “We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships and improve community connections. Our goal…
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.