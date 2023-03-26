Former Warwick Mayor, US Senator, RI Governor, and presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has a long and storied political history.

Chafee, the son of former Governor John Chafee, began his political career as Mayor of Warwick. First elected in 1992, he served 4 terms. After his father passed away in 1999, Chafee was appointed to the US Senate by then-Governor Lincoln Almond. A liberal Republican while in the Senate, Chafee later switched to the Democratic Party and endorsed Barak Obama for President in 2008.

In 201o, Chafee ran for Governor of Rhode Island as an Independent and was elected with 36% of the vote. After a single term, Chafee ran for President, first in 2016 as a Democratic primary candidate and later in 2020 as a Libertarian. Chafee is currently living in Teton Village, Wyoming.