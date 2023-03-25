Francis Nunzio Carlone (Frankie Carle) was born in Providence on March 25, 1903. A keyboardist in the big band era, Carle was fronting his own band by 1935, when he became known as the “Wizard of the Keyboard.”

His most well-known composition was “Sunrise Serenade,” which rose to #1 on the charts in 1938 selling over one million copies. Carle also starred in the Old Gold Show on CBS radio and was featured in Pot o’ Gold, Treasure Chest, and other radio programs.

Carle later formed the Frankie Carle Orchestra and performed into the 1980s. He released over 50 albums and was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. He died of natural causes in March 2001.