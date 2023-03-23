David Olney was born in Providence on March 23, 1948. In the 1970s and 1980’s he was a member of several bands including Simpson and the X-Rays, a band that once appeared on PBS TV’s “Austin City Limits.”

A Nashville institution since the 1980s, Olney was best known as an “Americana pioneer” writing songs for artists including Emmylou Harris, Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt, Slaid Cleaves, and The Wailin’ Jennys. He also released several solo albums over the years.

Tragically, Olney died while performing on stage in Florida in January 2020. For more on the career of David Olney, visit his web site here.