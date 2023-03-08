Salvatore Carfora IV, also known as “Junior,” born in Newburgh, New York, passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 22, 2023. He leaves behind his wife and mother of his children, Ciara Cunningham, and their three beloved sons Salvatore Carfora V, Waylon Carfora, and Vincent Carfora.

Sal was an expert level tradesman and Captain of one of the East Coast’s largest fishing vessels; The Persistence. He was incredibly hard working and when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending his time anywhere in the woods four-wheeling, dirt biking, and having bonfires or even still on the water enjoying his boat and the beach. From fishing to dirt biking; if it was fun, Sal was there and ready to have a great time.

He is also survived by his parents, Salvatore Carfora III and Karen Carfora, and his sisters, Kristi, Kimberly, and Samantha. In addition, he had many nieces and nephews; Anthony, Dominic, Isabella, Arabella, Francesca, Rosie, Frankie, and Mariah. He also was very loved and will be missed by his Aunt Mary Griffin and her husband David as well as their children Cory and Nathalie Cone of Baltimore, MD and their son Harrison, Tyler and Andrea Cone and their children Kira and Cassie of Lincoln, RI, Amy Cone of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jasmine Cone of Reno, Nevada. He will also be dearly missed by his Aunt Lisa Odom and her husband Donald Odom Jr, his additional Uncle John Tuner, and his cousins Stacy Turner and Donald Odom III. He additionally leaves his aunts Kathy, Cindy, Carol, and Kelly. Grandparents, Patricia, and Ronald Kenney, his cousins, Stacy, John Junior, Jeffrey, Timmy, Corey, Tyler, Amy, Jaden, and Jasmine. There are no words to describe how loved he was, and Sal will be missed beyond measure.

A private celebration of life luncheon will be held March 25th, 2023. Please reach out to the immediate family on either for more details if you would like to attend.