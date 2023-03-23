The Newport City Council took a step forward on Wednesday night in ensuring they have a policy regarding what flags can and can’t be outside of Newport City Hall.

After some brief discussion and comments from the public, Newport City Council unanimously passed the resolution that was before them titled- “Establishing a policy on flags hanging at City Hall“.

The resolution as introduced by Mayor Xay and Councilors Ceglie, Napolitano, Holder, and Aramli.

Passage of the resolution empowers the City administration to work with the Solicitor’s Office to develop the appropriate model resolution template, policies, rules, or ordinances to govern the flying of flags on city property consistent with this resolution.

Resolution Text

WHEREAS, one venue for the City to express governmental speech is through

the flags it flies at the seat of government or on other municipal

buildings or property; AND



WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court ruled in May of 2022 that where

a government does not speak for itself through an ordinance, a

policy or a vote relating to what type of flags are flown, then the

government cannot exclude flags based on the flag’s content; AND



WHEREAS, it is important for the flags that fly at City Hall represent the City’s

collective interests and viewpoints; NOW THEREFORE BE IT



RESOLVED: It is the policy of the City of Newport to fly flags of the City of

Newport, State of Rhode Island, the United States of America, and

recognized governments, as well as other flags that from time to

time may be flown following a vote by the City Council to fly said

flags for limited periods of time, with the flying of said flag to be a

representation of governmental speech in support of the message

conveyed by the flag; AND BE IT FURTHER



RESOLVED: The administration shall work with the Solicitor’s Office to develop

the appropriate model resolution template, policies, rules or

ordinances to govern the flying of flags on city property consistent

with this resolution.

XAY KHAMSYVORAVONG

LYNN UNDERWOOD CEGLIE

JEANNE-MARIE NAPOLITANO

CHARLES M. HOLDER, JR.

MARK ARAMLI

