From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in Massachusetts using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in Massachusetts.

Division 1

1. Andover: 27-0 (9-0 in League), 31.2 rating, 27 straight wins

2. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro): 19-6 (9-1 in League), 26.8 rating

3. Wachusett Regional (Holden): 20-4 (8-0 in Midland-Wachusett A), 25.1 rating

4. Woburn Memorial (Woburn): 14-3 (15-0 in Middlesex), 24.9 rating

5. Central (Springfield): 20-4 (2-0 in Valley), 24.3 rating

6. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater): 19-4 (8-0 in Southeast), 21.8 rating

7. Newton North (Newtonville): 12-4 (4-2 in Bay State – Carey), 19.2 rating

8. Brookline: 12-5 (3-2 in Bay State – Carey), 18.7 rating, 2 straight losses

9. Lexington: 15-3 (11-5 in Middlesex), 18.1 rating

10. South (Worcester): 16-1 (7-0 in Inter High), 17.0 rating

11. North Andover: 5-5 (7-3 in League), 16.3 rating

12. Framingham: 14-7 (7-2 in Bay State – Carey), 15.9 rating

13. Winchester: 16-7 (12-4 in Middlesex), 15.4 rating

14. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury): 13-6 (4-1 in Dual County – Large), 14.4 rating

15. Franklin: 13-6 (12-2 in Hockomock), 14.1 rating, 4 straight losses

Division 2

1. Medfield: 22-2 (16-0 in Tri-Valley), 28.5 rating

2. Walpole: 21-3 (10-0 in Bay State – Herget), 24.8 rating

3. Foxborough: 25-1 (17-0 in Hockomock), 22.8 rating, 21 straight wins

4. Dracut: 19-8 (10-0 in League), 19.8 rating

5. Westwood: 17-5 (13-3 in Tri-Valley), 19.8 rating

6. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield): 18-3 (14-2 in Middlesex), 18.4 rating

7. Chicopee: 17-6 (10-1 in Valley Wheel), 18.1 rating

8. Newburyport: 19-4 (11-1 in Cape Ann – Large), 17.9 rating

9. Norwood: 14-8 (12-4 in Tri-Valley), 16.4 rating

10. Wayland: 13-4 (6-2 in Dual County – Small), 14.4 rating

Division 3

1. St. Mary’s (Lynn): 24-2 (8-2 in League), 29.1 rating, 7 straight wins

2. Norwell: 7-1 (11-1 in South Shore), 22.9 rating

3. Hudson: 20-3 (11-1 in Midland-Wachusett C), 18.0 rating

4. Dover-Sherborn (Dover): 16-7 (12-4 in Tri-Valley), 17.5 rating

5. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury): 7-4 (7-2 in Cape Ann – Large), 16.6 rating

6. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody): 7-7 (5-6 in League), 15.3 rating

7. Norton: 15-7 (11-5 in Tri-Valley), 14.4 rating

8. Pittsfield: 18-5 (9-2 in Valley Wheel), 13.9 rating

9. Bishop Stang (North Dartmouth): 7-5 (3-4 in League), 13.2 rating

10. Archbishop Williams (Braintree): 11-7 (5-7 in League), 11.7 rating

Division 4

1. Cathedral (Boston): 21-4 (7-2 in League), 26.6 rating, 9 straight wins

2. Tyngsborough: 7-2 (6-2 in Midland-Wachusett C), 12.1 rating, 3 straight wins

3. Littleton: 8-3 (6-3 in Midland-Wachusett C), 11.8 rating

4. Millbury: 8-2 (2-1 in League), 11.8 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Notre Dame Academy (Worcester): 8-5, 9.4 rating

Division 5

1. Millis: 16-9 (8-8 in Tri-Valley), 14.0 rating

2. Sutton: 20-4 (9-1 in Dual Valley), 12.4 rating

3. West Boylston: 9-2 (5-1 in Midland-Wachusett D), 11.2 rating, 3 straight wins

4. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls): 21-3 (12-0 in Franklin – South), 10.4 rating

5. Palmer: 7-2 (1-0 in Bi-County – East), 9.8 rating, 2 straight losses

Division MCSAO

1. Neighborhood House Charter (Dorchester): 17-4 (17-2 in League), 2.1 rating, 2 straight losses

