This month, Pell Elementary School PTO is participating in a read-a-thon fundraiser to raise money for class field trips.

The Pell students are reading books and keeping track of their progress with online profiles. Our students have read over 50,000 minutes so far! It’s a win-win: the money donated improves our school and the challenge incentivizes our kids to read.

The money we raise will go directly to year-end field trips (like visiting Roger Williams Park Zoo and the Save the Bay Aquarium) for all Pell students. In addition, it will help finance special events like our Miantonomi Park Field Day activities. (Last year, the day was topped off with a Del’s Lemonade for every student!)

Unlike other fundraisers (that sell things), our school KEEPS 80% of every donation. Please consider enriching the teaching and learning of our Pell community. You can donate online at https://app.readafun.com/drives/420.

Just click here to donate now.

OR

Make checks out to Pell PTO

35 Dexter Street

Newport, RI 02840

Sincerely,

Josephine Hearn, 1st grader

Advertisement

The Children of Pell School & Pell PTO