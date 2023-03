The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1, and sold out within minutes.

CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicked off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021).

In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through their Artist Gives program, Newport Folk says they will again be making grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.

2023 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

There are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements in any given year. What’s Up Newp will continue to post lineup announcements below as they happen.

Click on any story to read more about the band and the artist donations.

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

