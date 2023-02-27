Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, February 27 through Sunday, March 5.

Monday, February 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4:15 pm
  • Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 7 pm
  • Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, February 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, March 1

🎭 Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, March 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, March 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animated at 2 pm, 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4 pm, RRR at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Falm from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Sean Rainey & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, March 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 11 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 2 pm, Women Talking at 4:30 pm, Empire of Light at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, March 5

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center:
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Ryan Hartt & The Blue Hearts from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm

 City & Government

Read More From WUN

Newport Irish Heritage Month will once again celebrate ‘All Things Irish’ throughout March

Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport. Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order…

Rhode Island, Massachusetts colleges have the highest graduation rates—here’s how every state compares

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates.

College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree. There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are…

Notable weather events from the year you were born

Unfortunately, some of the most memorable weather is almost always extreme and occasionally disastrous—the freakish cold, the violent wind, and the devastatingly dry.

Devastating hurricanes, destructive wildfires, deadly heat, and widespread droughts: If it feels like extreme weather events are happening more and more these days, it’s because they are. Almost 100% of scientists agree the cause of the growing barrage of natural disasters is human-made climate change. The last seven years are the hottest on record; hurricanes…

Black empowerment council to advise Massachusetts governor

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community.

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community. The 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on…

RI Craft Brewery Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing

Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12

RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! Dozens of events, from Cupcake Flight Pairings (Linesider, March 6) to PINTendo Games Night (Narragansett, March 11) are happening at participating breweries statewide between March 3-12, click here for the complete list. To learn more about…

Bill to control outdoor cats met with outstretched claws

A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday. Herding cats, it turns out, may be simpler than getting people to agree on how to keep them from roaming and killing birds. Rep. Vicki Doudera took great pains to point…

Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions

A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.

A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. The first-place winners for each category: “This year was tremendous,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager, and the contest’s organizer. “We had a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants competing this year. And…

City of Newport issues parking ban ahead of Winter Storm

The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather. 

The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather.  To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots…

Obituary: Elinore Noreen Soares

December 11, 1927 – February 26, 2023

Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares. Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora…

Dave Rosenberg reflects on the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival

In today’s interview as part of our “4Qs with” series, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s event, which was returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Fresh off the end of the festival, What’sUpNewp caught up with Rosenberg today for our “4Qs with” series. In the interview, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.