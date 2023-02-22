True Lies, the 1994 American action comedy film written and directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik, Tia Carrere, Bill Paxton, Eliza Dushku, Grant Heslov and Charlton Heston, was in the midst of filming in Newport, RI in February of 1994.
Of the many locations that were used in the film, local Newport locations included the Rosecliff Mansion was used for the ballroom tango scenes in the beginning of the film and the exterior of the Swiss chalet that Harry Tasker infiltrates is Ochre Court at Salve Regina University.
True Lies, which cost $120 – $130 million to produce, was the first film with a production budget of over $100 million. It was filmed over a seven-month schedule.
NBC 10 (WJAR) talked about the film in their “Flashback” on February 22, 2017.
