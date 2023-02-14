Subway said Tuesday that it’s exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company.
Milford, Connecticut-based Subway has been privately owned since its founding in 1965. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.
In a statement posted on its website, Subway said there is no timetable for a sale or even assurance that a sale will go through. J.P. Morgan is advising the company and will conduct the sale exploration process.
Subway has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway took notice, and began a program to modernize its stores in 2017. In 2021, it refreshed its menu and upgraded ingredients; last year it introduced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.
Subway said 2022 was a record year for the brand, which has now posted eight consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Rhode Island from Project FeederWatch.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data…
A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE – A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to information presented to the court, in November…
Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,576 federal civilian employees and 31 military members with a total gross payroll of $547 million.
Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. Of its total operating budget, $623 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and…
The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.
After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the…
Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.
The Newport Burger Bender Contest is back and better than ever! Over 60 specialty burgers will be offered this year by dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties. Now in its sixth year, the competition has drawn in chefs from all over the area, including Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren, Middletown, and Tiverton. The contest…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.