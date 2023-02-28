Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide.
When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for our monthly live virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 2 pm, we’ll explore the depths of any emotional issues among Newport students and the system’s ability to provide support for youngsters that need any help.
We’ll also, of course, explore several other issues, including the construction of a new Rogers High School, efforts to close the construction costs shortfall, budget, whether there’s still talk of regionalization, and how well the school system is closing the learning gap that developed during distance learning.
We also want to know whether the school system, like many nationwide, anticipates an exodus of teachers at the end of the school year, projected by some to be as high as 50 percent.
But within the last two weeks, mental health became even a greater issue as the CDC reported on mental health suicidality variables among high school students. The findings were alarming, showing a sharp rise in mental health issues over the last 10 years, with 42 percent of high school reporting that in 2021 they experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, and 10 percent had attempted suicide.
In Rhode Island, officials reported that nearly 850 children and youth were awaiting inpatient admission, nearly double the number in 2019, and teen suicide attempt above the national average.
Watch our conversation live as it happens or anytime afterward below. Have a question for the Superintendent? Email it to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.