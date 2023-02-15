Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During our discussion, Dave will chat with…