The secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced on Monday in Flag Officer Assignments that Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin will be assigned as president, Naval War College, Newport. Garvin currently serves as commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Pensacola, Florida.

According to a biography available on the Naval Education and Training Command’s website, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (Astronautics). He is also a 2005 graduate of the National War College, with a Master of Science in National Security Strategy and a 2015 alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI. He became the 20th commander of the Naval Education and Training Command July 9, 2020. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (four awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Air Medal (two strike/flight) and various personal, unit, and campaign decorations.

As What’sUpNewp reported last week, Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield, current President of the Naval War College, has been nominated for appointment to the grade of vice admiral and assignment as U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium.

