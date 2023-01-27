More than 70,000.

That’s how many students have been served by the Newport Festivals Foundation through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools, and support for music education programs with partnering organizations.

The Newport Festivals Foundation has also given out more than 500 grants to artists and donated more than 1,700 instruments.

The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.

Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, will join What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, February 15 at 3:30 pm to talk about the Foundation – their mission, goals, and impact; and more.

More About The Newport Festivals Foundation

Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) profit organization and its mission is to foster the legacy and expand the impact of its Folk and Jazz Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools and support for music education programs with partnering organizations.

For more information on the education initiatives of Newport Festival, please visit www.newportfestivals.org.