After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023.

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

During our discussion, Dave will chat with us about some of the 150 events full of food, music, and fun that are scheduled, catch us up on what’s new this year for the festival, and more!

Have a question for Dave about the event? Leave it in the comments below. You can watch the conversation live here or anytime afterward on whatsupnewp.com.

