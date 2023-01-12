The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s opening round of the playoffs on Labor Day weekend (September 1-4) for the second consecutive year. The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will host three single-elimination quarterfinal matchups as teams compete for the 2023 crown.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s opening round of the playoffs on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-4). For the second consecutive season, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams kick off their quest for the 2023 crown.

“From storied New England Patriots postseason runs to the NCAA men’s lacrosse final four, Gillette Stadium has become synonymous with playoff competition,” said PLL Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. “We’re excited to bring the quarterfinals to Foxborough for the second straight year and continue to build our relationship with Gillette and the Kraft family.”

Seven teams qualify for the PLL postseason and are seeded based on record, with the top overall seed receiving a bye straight to the semifinals. The quarterfinals will feature the two-seed taking on the seven-seed, the three-seed matched up against the six-seed, and the four-seed going head-to-head with the five-seed. The date and times for this single-elimination playoff action will be announced at a later date, with the final matchups and schedule to be determined following the conclusion of the regular season. Ticketing information will also be shared at a later date, but fans can register now to be the first to learn of presale opportunities at https://pllform.typeform.com/to/ptBM1g4W#.

“After hosting the All-Star Game and three captivating quarterfinal matchups last season, we are thrilled for the opportunity to once again have the road to a PLL Championship begin at Gillette Stadium,” said Kraft Group President-International Dan Kraft, who played goalie for Tufts University in the 1980s and served on the executive Board of the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse’s World Championships Host Committee. “We are proud to continue to partner with the PLL, bringing the world’s best lacrosse players to Gillette Stadium to showcase their skills in the heart of our incredibly passionate New England lacrosse community. We look forward to another exciting weekend of PLL action at Gillette Stadium this summer.”

Gillette Stadium has cemented itself as a hub for the PLL, welcoming the world’s best lacrosse players to Foxborough on an annual basis. In addition to hosting this year’s quarterfinals, the home of the Patriots and Revolution hosted the PLL’s inaugural games in 2019, opening weekend in 2021 and the league’s All-Star Game and quarterfinals in 2022. Gillette Stadium has also served as the host for five NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships since 2008, holding the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship attendance record (2008: 48,970), three of the top four attendance records for Division I National Championship Games since 2012 (2012: 30,816, 2018: 29,455 and 2017: 28,971) and the top three Division II and Division III National Championship attendance records (2017: 31,560, 2008: 24,317 and 2009: 24,072). The home of the Patriots and Revolution also hosted the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, setting an attendance record for the final game (11,668). Additionally, the venue hosted professional lacrosse games in 2015 and will host the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships.

The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. In addition to being full-time employees and receiving health benefits, players get equity stakes in the league – a first in professional sports. The 2023 PLL season will include 14 tour stops across the country from June to September. For more information about the PLL and the 2023 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

ABOUT PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England’s premier sports and entertainment venue. The 65,878-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world’s top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Other notable sporting events held at Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships. Gillette Stadium also served as the northeast’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.