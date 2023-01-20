Newport City Council will host a workshop with members of the State legislative delegation on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am.
The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall and is open to t he public.
